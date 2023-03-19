PPP to contest elections on own electoral symbol: Bukhari

PESHAWAR, Mar 19 (APP): Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Sunday said the party would contest the forthcoming general elections on its electoral symbol and field its own candidates in all constituencies.

Addressing a public meeting held in connection with the joining of a potential electable candidate, Mian Rashid Ali Shah, his family and associates in PPP at district Nowshera on Sunday, he said that no doubt they were part of the present coalition government, but not part of any political alliance.

Others who addressed on the occasion included acting provincial president PPP KP Minister of State, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, president PPP Peshawar Division, Liaquat Shabab, Gohar Inqilabi, Shah Zulqarnain and Mian Rashid Ali Shah Kakakhel.

The PPP secretary general said that the party had its own manifesto, which was given by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the general elections of 1970 standing on three slogans of Roti, Kapra aur Makan that were representing the feelings of workers and deprived classes of the society.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari accused the PTI chief of “exploiting Pakhtuns” and neither fulfilled the promise of the provision of 10 million employment nor the construction of 5 million houses.

He held the previous government of Imran Khan responsible for the prevailing price hike in the country. Mr Bukhari, who is also former Chairman Senate recalled the performance of the PPP government during the period of 2008-2013 when the country was self-sufficient in wheat production.

He said that by passing the 18th constitutional amendment, the PPP government not only increased the resources of the small provinces in the federal divisible pool rather also gave the identity to the province by renaming it as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, he said that the then Asif Ali Zardari led PPP government had given the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award after a long time and changed the criteria for distribution of the federal divisible pool of the national resources to increase the shares of the small provinces.

He said that before the NFC Award, the criteria of the distribution of national resources was only on the basis of population, but the PPP government distributed the national resources on the basis of population, poverty and area, which increased the share of the provinces, which benefited small provinces to a larger extent.

He said that PPP as the representative of the working and middle class had increased the salaries of government employees by 150% and the pension of the retired employees by 100%.

Therefore, he urged government employees and representatives of the government to vote and expressed trust in PPP to give them an opportunity to serve the nation.