Potohar press club member congratulates newly elected members of  NPC

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Member of Potohar Press Club and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), Malik Hussnain Mehmood extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected members of the National Press Club (NPC) on Tuesday.
The message was delivered on the direction of the President of Potohar Press Club, Malik Mehmood Akhtar wishing the newly elected body success in their endeavours and emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts for the betterment of the journalism community.
