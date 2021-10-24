Potable water high priority of govt: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that providing drinking water is high priority of the government as it is directly linked to public health and quality of life.

He said that recreation space such as parks were also quite important for people’s health, adding that the government stands committed to improve quality of life in Faisalabad District.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating Assa Singh Park in D-Type Colony here on Sunday evening, he said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar announced a mega development package of Rs.13 billion for Faisalabad under which roads would be repaired and expanded while development projects would be initiated to facilitate the masses.

He said that Punjab government earmarked Rs. 20 billion for the provision of clean drinking water while projects worth Rs.10 billion would be completed under JICA. He said that each Union Council will have a filtration plant soon and people could get potable water at the doorstep. He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate has also been making good progress, adding it will not only attract local and foreign investment but also provide jobs to millions of people.

Farrukh Habib said that the government decided to augment facilities at all the basic health units and public sector dispensaries so that health facilities could be provided to people of far-flung rural areas also.

He appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan who launched Naya Pakistan Housing Project for low-income groups, saying that under this project Rs.60 billion loans have already been approved.

He said that applicants will become owner of houses by paying only the rental amount they were paying.

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that after KPK, Punjab government also launched Sehat Insaf cards which would be provided to entire population of the province by year end. The card holder family could get quality health facilities worth up to Rs.1 million during one year from the doctor or hospital of their own choice.

He urged the Sindh government to follow this public friendly initiative.

However, Farrukh Habib said the Sindh government failed to launch any development project, adding that all the major development projects being implemented in Sindh were initiated by the federal government. He said that federal government would also launch food support programme and introduce ration cards to facilitate the masses through targeted subsidy.

He said that opposition looted and plundered public wealth to purchase costly flats in London, whereas focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to provide houses to poor people of Pakistan. He said that government also introduced Kissan cards to help small farmers and weed out rural poverty in addition to making Pakistan self-reliant in food sector. “We are providing urea to the farmers at Rs.1800 per bag. Our strategy is to encourage local production instead of importing the commodity”.

He said the previous governments turned Faisalabad into “a graveyard ” of textile but current government revived it and exports were gradually increasing with each passing day.

He said that present government’s focus is to enhance exports and foreign remittances so that country could become self-reliant.

About Pakistan- India cricket match, he said that Pakistan players must play the event with high national spirit to bag victory for motherland. He said that the nation was also praying sincerely for victory of home team.

Earlier, the state minister had a meeting with leaders of small traders at Circuit House and highlighted that the government took urgent steps during coronavirus pandemic and provided much needed relief to the traders.

He assured that he will arrange a meeting of traders with Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin and Chairman FBR so that their problems could be resolved on top priority basis.

About property tax, he said that it is provincial matter but he will play his role to reduce its rate to the minimum possible.

He also assured to mitigate the problems of business community and said that their political opponents should know that they have lost people’s confidence.

Earlier, the leaders of trade organizations announced to withdraw their call for protest rally on October 26 and assured to cooperate with the government as it was trying its best to resolve their issues.

Mian Shafiq Anjum, Zafar Iqbal and other trade leaders were present during the meeting.