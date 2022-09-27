Polling for LG by-elections in Balochistan completes peacefully

QUETTA, Sep 27 (APP): Polling for the local government (LG) by-elections in four districts of Balochistan on Tuesday completed peacefully, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Spokesman Naeem Ahmed said.

The spokesman told APP,”Amid tight security, polling in 57 wards of Musakhail, Mastung, Duki and Loralai districts started at 8 a.m. and continued uninterrupted till 5 p.m.” However, no untoward incident was reported from any part of the province, he added.

The ECP had set the date of August 28 for the by-polls in the above districts, which was called off due to floods and heavy rains.

The spokesman said the polling was held in the 28 wards of four union councils of Musakhail district, six wards of two union councils of Duki district, 22 wards of four union councils of Mastung district, and one ward of Loralai district’s one union council.

“In this regard, a total of 59 polling stations were established in all the constituencies,” Naeem Ahmed said, adding 59 presiding officers, 147 assistant presiding officers and 147 polling officers were tasked to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections being contested by 223 candidates.

The ECP set up a control room at its Islamabad headquarter to monitor the polling and receive complaints with regard to the polling.

Strict security arrangements were put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the polling.

