Police dept being made commensurate with modern needs: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, Jul 30 (APP):Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that reforms were being introduced in departments to improve their performance as the Police department was being made commensurate with modern needs.

In the past, police stations were used for forcible occupation of properties and opponents were victimized, she said. The corrupt ruled everywhere and innocent people were killed through fake police encounters, she added.

On the other side, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was digitally monitoring police stations to make them public-friendly and responsive to the people, she added.

She said this while talking to the media at the DGPR, here.

Dr Firdous said that murder cases had shown a sharp decline during the first 05 months of 2021 as a total of 927 were reported this year while the number was 1728 in 2018.

She said that a 50 percent decrease had been witnessed in murder cases during dacoity/robbery while child abuse cases had also been sufficiently decreased as 354 cases were registered in 2021 while the number was 581 in 2018. The number of robbery cases was 5967 in 2018 and 5188 cases were registered in 2021. She said that a major drop in cases of kidnapping for ransom had been observed with 10 cases in 2021 as compared to 59 in 2018.

The Special Assistant said that a whopping 18,136 cases were registered during the campaign against narcotics in the first five months of 2021 with a recovery of 12015 kg charas and 917 kg heroin whereas 16,530 cases were registered in 2018 with a recovery of 10002 kg charas and 291 kg heroin.

She said the Punjab government took action against 1244 outlaws since May 2021 while in 2018, 1051 outlaws were arrested. The police registered 1137 cases against land grabbers in 2021 in contrast to 655 cases in 2018.

She said the Punjab police retrieved state land worth Rs 18.71 billion and private property worth Rs 5.72 billion till April 2021. The lone terrorist incident of 2021 was traced in 24 hours while 4 terrorism-related cases were registered in 2021.

Dr Firdous said that 5149 constables had been recruited in phase-I while recruitment of another 5330 constables was under process in phase 2. The recruitment was being made on merit, she stressed. Syllabus for all training courses had been revised and Schools of Investigation had been established at PTC Chung and PC Sihala.

She said that land had been earmarked for 7 police stations besides the provision of funds for the construction of 71 police stations.

She said that 51 new police station buildings would be constructed in 2021/22 and Police Khidmat Centers had been set up in hospitals to facilitate the people.

Similarly, Tourism Facilitation App had been introduced for tourists along with Raasta Mobile App, PUCAR 15, Women Safety App, PKM Mobile App, Zindagi App and Pehchaan App to facilitate the people, she added.

The SACM said the PTI had defeated PML-N in its stronghold in by-election. The political fort of the Vario family had been smashed away and PML-N was clean bowled.

Newly elected Ahsan Saleem Baryar was a spokesman of the youth who would work for the rights of the youth. She said that a crony of PML-N was claiming to change his name in case of PP-38 defeat. Now, he should suggest his new name.

Similarly, Maryam Safdar had faced defeat everywhere and now she had quarantined herself and she must rethink her hateful strategy, the SACM added.

To a question, Dr Firdous said the government was not a party in Nazir Chohan and Shehzad Akbar case as Nazir Chohan was on judicial remand of FIA and the law was equal for all.

To another query, she said the government was going to formulate a law to regulate the cooking oil mafia and to protect the health of the people.