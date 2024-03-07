Election day banner

Police arrest two bike lifters with four motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, Mar 07 (APP): The police arrested two bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Pirwadhai Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Naseer Khan and Majid Khan and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Rawat, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

