PM to recover looted money from opposition: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that the Prime Minister has sent a clear message to the opposition that he (PM) would recover the national wealth, plundered and looted by political leadership.

Neither there would be any NRO, nor deal to the opposition, he tweeted.

آج وزیراعظم پاکستان کا ایک ایک لفظ ایک عام پاکستانی کی آواز تھا۔اکانومی کو اسٹیبل اور اب 5.37 پر گروتھ لا کر آج وزیراعظم نےاپوزیشن کو یہ پیغام دیاکہ اب وہ ان کی چوری اورلوٹے ہوئے پیسے کے پیچھے پوری قوت سے آئیں گے۔نہ NRO ملے گا نہ کوئی ڈھیل۔ اور اس کے لئے خان ہر قیمت چکانے کو تیار — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 23, 2022

“Today every word of Prime Minister was the voice of an ordinary Pakistani. By stabilizing the economy and achieving 5.37 per cent growth, today the PM sent a message to the opposition that now he would recover the looted money from them”, he said.