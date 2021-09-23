PM inaugurates PARC Arid Research Stations DI Khan

DI KHAN, Sep 23 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan here Thursday inaugurated Pakistan Agriculture Research Centre (PARC) Arid Research Stations at DI Khan. Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs. Prime Minister would also distribute Kisan Cards among registered farmers and growers of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. In the first phase, two lac farmers and agriculture growers out of 0.5 million registered farmers would receive Kisan Cards along with others agriculture facilities under the landmark program of the PTI Government in KP.