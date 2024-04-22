Plastic bags to be banned in Punjab from June 5 : CM

LAHORE, Apr 22 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that the Punjab government had started implementing an Environment-Friendly Grand Plan before the ‘Earth Day’.

In her message on Earth Day 2024, the CM said the Earth Day is being celebrated in Punjab at divisional and district levels, adding that ‘No to Plastic’ campaign has been started today. The use of plastic bags will be banned across Punjab from June 5, he mentioned.

The CM said that ‘No to plastic’ messages are being released on Earth Day, and a special campaign has been launched on the national and social media in this regard. She appealed to people, including shopkeepers, shopping malls, restaurants, and ovens to support the campaign of not using plastic bags, to improve human health and to contribute to the elimination of smog. Do not use plastic bags and other plastic items, especially food and drinking utensils in homes, she appealed.

The chief minister also requested the citizens and media to highlight the important issue of the protection of environment and human health, and help make this campaign successful. She highlighted that special lectures and training workshops were being organized for the students and educational institutions for environmental improvement on Earth Day, besides the inclusion of relevant subjects in the curriculum.

“We have started implementing historic measures to make Punjab greener, free from smog and toxic fumes, in order to improve human health and overall living conditions” she said and added that Earth is home to humans and animals in the universe. Therefore, everyone must work together to protect and improve its environment.

Maryam Nawaz said that global warming, increase in toxic gasses and other pollutants, deforestation and land erosion are major threats to the planet. ‘Earth Day’ is a day to raise awareness that if earth is destroyed, neither man nor anything else will survive, she asserted. Every citizen can extend the life of earth by planting a tree, and not using shopping bags, she instructed.

The CM said the toxic smoke produced by burning plastic bags and other items is spreading cancer and other diseases, adding that industrial toxins are poisoning water, causing stomach, liver and kidney diseases. She mentioned that improving the environment like new hospitals and treatment facilities, and the largest plantation drive in Punjab’s history are part of the government’s efforts to protect and improve human health and life.

She said on Earth Day, the most historic eco-friendly initiatives in the history of Punjab have been launched. Using electric buses, eco-friendly fuel, modern technology and machinery will solve environmental problems, she concluded.