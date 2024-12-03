PFA crackdown on substandard food

- Advertisement -

Muzaffargarh: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday, conducted an operations against adulterated food businesses in the region.

According to a spokesperson, PFA teams inspected three milk shops and two bakeries, discarded 930 liters of substandard milk,100 kilograms of adulterated khoya,50 kilograms of harmful sweets and two dozen broken eggs on the spot.

The violators were fined Rs.165,000,with three milk shops fined Rs.110,000 for selling water-contaminated milk and substandard khoya.

According to PFA DG, Muhammad Asim Javed, tests revealed the presence of starch in the khoya, highlighting the risks posed to consumers.

Furthermore, two bakeries were fined Rs.55,000 for producing harmful sweets laced with chemicals and storing broken eggs.

“Our mission was to protect public health by eliminating hazardous food products. We will not tolerate those endangering human lives through adulteration, ”said DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed.