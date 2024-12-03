20.5 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticPFA crackdown on substandard food
Domestic

PFA crackdown on substandard food

18
- Advertisement -
Muzaffargarh: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday, conducted an operations against adulterated food businesses in the region.
According to a spokesperson, PFA teams inspected three milk shops and two bakeries, discarded 930 liters of substandard milk,100 kilograms of adulterated khoya,50 kilograms of harmful sweets and two dozen broken eggs on the spot.
The violators were fined Rs.165,000,with three milk shops fined Rs.110,000 for selling water-contaminated milk and substandard khoya.
According to PFA DG, Muhammad Asim Javed, tests revealed the presence of starch in the khoya, highlighting the risks posed to consumers.
Furthermore, two bakeries were fined Rs.55,000 for producing harmful sweets laced with chemicals and storing broken eggs.
“Our mission was to protect public health by eliminating hazardous food products. We will not tolerate those endangering human lives through adulteration, ”said DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed.
- Advertisement -
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan