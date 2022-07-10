People of Dera celebrates Eid-ul-Azha

D.I.KHAN, Jul 10 (APP):Like other parts of the country, the people of Dera Ismail Khan also celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS) on Sunday.

The main Eid prayers’ congregations were held at Zikrya Masjid, Town Hall, Green Marriage Hall, Eidgah Kalan, Madrassa Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Wensam College and Govt College of Technology.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and his brother MPA Ahmed Karim Kundi offered the Eid prayers at a Masjid in Kokar village.

Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is in Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj while his brothers Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman and MPA Lutfur Rehman offered the Eid prayers at their native town Abdul Kheil.

The Ulema, in their sermons of Eid, highlighted the significance of the philosophy of the great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS). They also prayed for well-being of the Muslim Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.