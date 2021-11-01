People not interested in PDM’s narrative: Buzdar

LAHORE, Nov 01 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the people of DG Khan had rejected the defeated elements of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance.

In a statement issued here, CM said that PDM had lost its credibility by indulging in negative politics.



Terming PDM as unnatural alliance, CM said that people had witnessed small public meeting of PDM on a small a road.



People wanted development and prosperity in the country instead of chaos and instability.