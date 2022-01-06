People have to live with virus by adopting preventive measures: Dr Azra

HYDERABAD, Jan 06 (APP): Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Thursday said that COVID-19 could not be eradicated therefore we should have to live with this virus by adopting preventive measures.

She said this while talking to media persons here at Shahbaz Hall after presiding over a meeting to review polio situation in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions.



Dr Azra said that the cases of Omicron were increasing rapidly in the province and positivity ratio of COVID-19 had been doubled during last several days.



She said 500 cases of COVID-19 are being reported daily across the province while 170 cases of Omicron variant has been recorded only in Karachi.



Replying to a question, the health minister said that genomics of all cases could not be possible as only genomics are being conducted of those coronavirus affected people who had a foreign travel history.



In reply to another question, Dr Azra Pechuho said no decision for imposing lockdown had been taken by the government, adding that if cases were increased and capacity of hospitals was reduced then government would consider for imposing lockdown.



She said that vaccination in schools and colleges was underway at present and there was dire need to fully implement standard operating procedure including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing so that this pandemic could be controlled.



Earlier, addressing the meeting, Dr Azra asserted to achieve 100% target of anti polio campaign in all district of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions.



She asked all DCs and DHOs to update micro plans to ensure 100% coverage particularly low performing union councils.



She also underlined the need to cover refusal cases and also devised an effective strategy in this regard.



She also expressed concerns over less coverage in remote areas union councils of district Mirpurkhas, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Badin and Thatta and asked concerned officers to make plan to involve folks along with health workers so that 100% coverage of the vaccination could be ensured.



She warned that no negligence could be tolerated during the campaign and asked them to take all possible efforts as we wanted to make year 2022 as polio free years.



Responding to a briefing on the campaign by the concerned DCs, the health minister said not any single child should be left without administering polo drops.



She said that an action plan was being chalked out wherein incentives would be increased for polio teams while new staff would be recruited in those districts where staff shortage was one the cause of less coverage and added that absent staff and health officers would be dealt with iron hand.



The health minister also directed for deployment of polio teams at railway stations and entry points between cities so that no child could be left without administering polio drops.



She asked that local people should also be hired to motivate reluctant parents in far flung areas where access of polio teams is difficult due to security.



She directed all District Health Officers to make profile of each Union Council so that failures of campaign operation issues could be addressed.



She stressed upon covering Afghan refugees where ever they are settled.



The meeting was attended among others by Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Siraj Soomro,Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch and Deputy Commissioners and DHOs of all districts of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions.