25.1 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 20, 2025
PCG arrest 132 illegal immigrants at border

KARACHI, Mar 20 (APP):The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) apprehended 132 individuals attempting to cross the Balochistan border without legal documentation.
The arrests were made between February 1 and March 18 during a crackdown on illegal immigration, said a news release issued here on Thursday.
The arrested individuals were traveling unlawfully between Iran and Pakistan. After initial investigations, they were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further inquiry and legal proceedings.
