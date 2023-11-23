Pakistan,Turkey have long religious & cultural relations: CM Domki

QUETTA, Nov 23 (APP): Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Mehmet Pacaci met Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

While talking to the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, Domki said that Pakistan and Turkey have long-established religious and cultural relations and these cooperative relations can be further expanded through trade, economic, educational, cultural and tourism investments.

He said that boosting the trade volume would have a positive impact on the economy of both countries, adding that we respect the desire of the Turkish government to invest in Balochistan as it is a suitable region for international investment.

He said that the services of Turkish educational institutions in promoting quality education in Balochistan are commendable.

In the meeting, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Mehmet Pacaci said that Turkey is determined to give more scholarships to Balochistan students in educational institutions.

High-quality educational institutions of Pak-Turk are working in major cities of Pakistan and thirteen thousand children are studying in these educational institutions, he said.

He said that he is willing to invest in various sectors including culture and tourism in Balochistan.

At the end of the meeting, souvenirs were also exchanged between the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the Ambassador of Turkey.