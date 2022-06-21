Pakistan Taekwondo team off to Korea to participate in Asian championship

KARACHI, Jun 21 (APP):Pakistan Taekwondo team has left for South Korea via Dubai through a private airline to feature in the 7th Asian Poomsae, the 25th Asian Kyorugi and the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships 2022.

They will begin their tour by taking part in training sessions on June 22nd, said a news release on Tuesday.

The Asian Poomsae event will get underway at Chuncheon City on June 23rd while the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship will be held from June 24th to 27th.

The 2022 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship is scheduled to be played from June 27th.

Before their departure at Jinnah International Airport, the kukkiwon coach Master Seongoh Choi of Korea said Pakistani players were highly talented and keen learners as well.

He said the team had worked hard and undergone rigorous training for the Asian events and was also mentally and physically fit and will give their hundred per cent performance to make it to the victory podium.

South Asian Games Gold Medalist Haroon Khan said it was a matter of pride for the team to represent the country at international events, all players were upbeat and aspired to give their best to produce remarkable results for the country and win laurels.

Chief of Army Staff G-One Championship Gold medal winner Hamza Saeed said the best international outfits and players were featured in the event and that players were aiming for victory in these prestigious events.

Female Athletes Flower Zaheer and Fatima Tuz Zehra said participation in these events will help players gain experience and also gain international exposure to polish their game. Besides, they will get an opportunity to interact with the best world players and coaches by playing alongside them which will add to their experience, they said.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt. Col. (Retd.) Waseem Janjua said our players’ participation in the 10-day training and coaching camp in Iran earlier this month, will be instrumental in the team’s good performance.

“World’s best outfits are featuring in these events but our team is also well-prepared and I hope that they will produce good results and fetch medals for the country,” he concluded.