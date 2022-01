Pakistan progressing economically: Ashrafi

LAHORE, Jan 23 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Affairs, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Sunday that Pakistan was progressing economically and the people would re-elect Prime Minister Imran Khan in next general elections due to his prudent policies.



Addressing the Fazayel e Abubakar Siddique (RA) conference here at Muttahida Ulema

Board Punjab Office, he said that progress in agriculture sector was evident of the

government policies.



Ashrafi said the government was well-aware of the problems of salaried class people

in the prevailing circumstances, however efforts were being made to bring down inflation.

He said that Imran Khan was not going anywhere.



He said that caliphate system (Khilafat-e- Rashida) was a system of mutual consultation.

He said that Pakistan’s system was already based on mutual consultation and decisions

were made after mutual discussions, adding that everyone had to play a role for making

the country, Madina like state in the real sense.

Ashrafi said that Pegham-e-Pakistan was the document which was signed by a majority

from all religious schools of thought, adding that everyone should follow it.



Some forces wanted to create unrest in the country on the name of religion, however,

security institutions of the country were aware of nefarious designs of such elements,

he added. Several other scholars also addressed the conference.