Pak-China ties strengthening with each passing day: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, Sep 30 (APP): Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that Pak-China friendship was time-tested and the ties between the two neighboring countries were getting stronger with each passing day.

He expressed these views while addressing a cake cutting ceremony to mark 73rd National Day of China at the Chinese Cultural Center Peshawar, said a press release issued here Friday.

He said that today’s ceremony was a reaffirmation of the commitment of longstanding cordial relations based on mutual love and friendship between the two peoples.

“We need to benefit from China’s experiences. China has transformed itself and emerged as a global economic power in a short period”, he added.

The ceremony was also attended by poets, writers, senior journalists and businessmen.

