PA passes three bills

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed three bills pertaining to education sector with a majority during its current session.



The Punjab Assembly passed Grand Asian University Sialkot Bill 2021, Lahore Institute

of Science and Technology Lahore Bill 2021 and Ghazi National Institute of Engineering

and Science, D.G Khan Bill 2021, during its current session which started two hours and

10 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.



Responding to questions, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun said

the Punjab government wanted to set up more women universities in the province so as

soon the funds would be available, work on establishment of new universities would be

started, adding that investigation should be conducted if any sub-standard material was

used for the construction of universities.



The Department of Communication and Works had constructed such universities so a request

would be sent to Punjab Chief Minister for taking action against officers of C&W department

involved in using sub-standard material in construction of universities.



Responding to a question of PML-N MPA Nawaz Chohan, the minister said that there were

five colleges situated in Gujranwala, within the distance of five to 10 kilometers to meet the

education requirements of people, adding that there was no plan to establish further educational

colleges in Gujranwala as the existing colleges were fulfilling the requirements.



During the session, assembly members pointed out the shortage of fertilizer and grievance

of farmers over non-availability of fertilizers, on which Punjab Minister for Agriculture Nauman

Ahmad Langrial said the Punjab government had launched Punjab Urea Portal for convenience

of farmers, adding that action would be taken on the complaints registered at Portal while fines

and FIRs would also be registered on complaints. Every person can check the record of complaints at the portal, he added.



Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee also verified the shortage of fertilizers in the province and said

that farmers had to face the shortage or non-availability of fertilizers, due to which Urea prices

could also go up significantly.



Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said that it was decided to

take up the matter of shortage of fertilizer to business advisory committee so that a general

debate could be made possible over the issue of shortage of urea.



Later, on completion of agenda, Panel of Chairman adjourned the session till December 21 (Tuesday)

at 1:00 pm.