Opposition’s attitude childish, inappropriate: Buzdar

LAHORE, Oct 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that in the present circumstances the attitude of opposition is childish and inappropriate.

He expressed these views while talking to MPAs from different districts, who called on him here at CM Office. Those who met with CM include Col (retd) Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Bilal Asghar, Mohammad Raza Hussain Bukhari and Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dreshak.



The elected representatives apprised the chief minister about the problems of their respective areas on which Usman Buzdar assured them the early solution of their problems.

The CM said that opposition should have to understand that people cannot be served by holding illogic processions and rallies, asserting that people had no interest in their rallies and by chanting hollow slogans the opposition was not serving the country.

Buzdar said that the opposition should keep this in mind that their wrong policies keep the country away from its real destination. He said that basic problems of the people were intentionally ignored in the previous regimes.

The people were deprived of their basic needs and the former rulers continued to enjoy the status quo in the corridors of power. Those who were creating hurdles in the progress and development of Pakistan were not well-wishers of the country and the nation,

he said and added that there was no room in new Pakistan for those who had an agenda to safeguard their personal interests.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition had always misled the nation whereas the incumbent government had focused on resolving the basic problems of the people.

He said, “PTI government believes in composite development of all areas and for the first time in the history of Punjab, we have taken the development to the backward areas. I am personally monitoring the ongoing development projects of backward areas.”