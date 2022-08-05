One killed, six injured in Quetta hand grenade attack

QUETTA, Aug 4 (APP): At least a man was killed and six others sustained injuries in a hand grenade attack incident that occurred near Baba Chowk of Saryab Road, Quetta, Rescue and Police sources reported on Thursday.

According to information, unidentified men hurled a hand grenade near Baba Chowk of Saryab Road, as a result a person killed on the spot.

Six others including two children were also injured in the same incident. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital for treatment.

Police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area to apprehend the culprits behind this tragic incident.

No arrest was made so far till the filing of this report.