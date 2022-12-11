OIC Secy. Gen. assures to submit assessment report on Kashmir to member countries

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 11 (APP): The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has said that Kashmir was on the top priority of the OIC’s agenda and he will submit a comprehensive assessment report on the human rights situation in Kashmir to member countries.

He made these remarks during a joint presser with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President here on Sunday at Presidency after meeting with the AJK President and Prime Minister and a brief visit to the Line of Control (LOC) and refugee camps.

He said he was visiting AJK under the resolutions passed by the OIC contact group on Kashmir to assess the situation and will submit a comprehensive report to the group and Foreign Minister’s Council of the member countries and would like to seek permission from India to visit the other side of the LOC.

He said the second purpose of his visit was to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who had been suffering for long time and assured them that OIC being a Muslim community was making constant efforts to find a solution to their issue in consultation with the world community.

He said during his day-long visit to AJK, he met with people affected by Indian firing across LOC and refugees migrated from the Indian side of Kashmir due to atrocities to assess their problems and sufferings as to made part of his assessment report.