NTDC boosts power transmission capacity by 570 MVA across three grid stations in the country

MIRPUR, Mar 03 (APP):In its commitment to ensure smooth power supply, state-run National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) has achieved a significant milestone by enhancing the capacity of its transmission network through the System Constraints Removal Program, it was officially stated.

“In the latest development, the NTDC teams have successfully installed and added a 160 MVA 220/132 kV autotransformer (T-4), make Jiangsu Huepang China, along with a complete 220 kV Dia at the 220 kV grid station Daud Khel. The said 160 MVA auto transformer has been energized,” the media wing of the NTDC said in an official statement released to the media here on Sunday.

The NTDC spokesperson said that this is the third autotransformer installed in a span of one month. Earlier initiatives involved the replacement and augmentation of two autotransformers at the Ghakkar and Okara grid stations. At the Ghakkar station, a 160 MVA autotransformer was replaced with a 250 MVA, 220/132 kV unit, while a new 160 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer (T-3) was installed at the Okara grid station. These efforts have collectively added 570 MVA to the transmission capacity.

These projects have been completed under the National Transmission Modernization Project (NTMP-I), funded by the World Bank. This augmentation is poised to enhance the grid stations’ capacity, catering to the growing demand from regions served by GEPCO, LESCO, PESCO, and FESCO.

The increased capacity not only benefits industrial, agricultural, and domestic consumers but also improves the system’s reliability.

Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, Managing Director of NTDC, appreciated the Project Delivery (North) teams for their dedication and successful execution of these projects, the statement said.