NP leaders visit flood hit areas

QUETTA, Sep 30 (APP): National Party (NP) Central Senior Vice President and former senator Mir Kabir Muhammad Shahi, and Central Information Secretary Aslam Baloch on Friday visited Osta Mohammad and other flood hit areas in its surrounding.

They reached the calamity hit areas on foot and by motorcycle as the areas were otherwise inaccessible.

The former senator and other NP leaders, including Miran Bakhsh Baloch, Abdul Rasool Baloch and Aslam Baloch, while addressing the people, assured them of their party’s full support in this testing time.

“Unfortunately, two prime ministers, four chief ministers have been elected from this area, and the acting governor is also from this area, but the city is in ruins,” they lamented.

They further said that it was a matter of great concern that the spread of vector-borne diseases was on the rise in the flood hit districts. Infants and women were the most vulnerable to such diseases, they added.

Expressing their concern over the distribution of ration, they alleged that the aid supplies were being dumped in warehouses.

They called upon the district administration to ensure supply of ration and other items to the distressed people.