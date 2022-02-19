Nothing will come out of Opposition’s protest marches; Sarwar Khan

RAWALPINDI, Feb 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that nothing would come out from the Opposition parties’ call for the sit-in in the federal capital; however, it was their democratic right to hold protest rallies and long marches.

Talking to media here at camp office Rawalpindi, the Minister said that there was no threat to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) led government from the Opposition’s long marches and all allies were united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that the uncertainty being spread by the Opposition parties would weaken the country while the Opposition parties were divided and there was no consensus among PDM, PML-N and PPP on the issue of a collective long march. PDM Chief Maulana Fazl u Rehman announced long march against the govt on March 23 while Pakistan People Party on February 27, how they were united on one platform, he questioned.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that If the Opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, they would face the same destiny they experienced in the Senate forever.

The Minister said that the government was taking steps to bring down the inflation rate, but it was an international issue as our petroleum import bill had reached from 4 billion dollars to 10 billion dollars, resulting an increase in highly inflated rates.

He said that the government had launched a historical programme of providing Naya Pakistan Health Cards from which every resident of the Punjab and KPK would avail the best kind of health facility up to Rs 1 million.