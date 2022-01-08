Nishtar hospital to facilitate deserving patients under “Ehsas Tahafuz Program”: Dr Sania

MULTAN, Jan 08 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Senator Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday said South Punjab’s biggest hospital Nishtar would provide highly expensive treatment facilities to deserving patients under Ehsas Tahafuz Programme. Holding a meeting with Vice Chancellor (VC) Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Rana Altaf and others during her visit of Nisthar Hospital, she said the government would reimburse the charge, bore on the highly expensive treatment.

About social health initiative, Sania said deserving people were being facilitated through Ehsas Tahafuz program against highly expensive medical treatment across the country. She said more than 900 packages were included in the program and the number of packages could be increased in case of need.

Dr Sania added that people could get themselves registered with the program. The officials of Ehsas Tahafuz would be made bound to respond to the applicants within 24 hours. She said the program was being followed and monitored properly from last three years to maintain transparency. She mentioned that the doctors of the hospitals associated with the programme could download the application and submit request for deserving patients.

The SAPM maintained that eight hospitals including two from Balochistan, three from Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Rawalpindi were already serving in line with the program while efforts were being made to add two more hospitals from Gilgit Baltistan. She said only public sector hospitals would be registered with the program.

Speaking on the occasion, VC NMU Dr Rana Altaf said the hospital administration was also interested to contribute in the noble cause however, more information regarding use of the digital application and process of reimbursement were needed.

He, however, observed that Nishtar hospital would continue to serve the ailing humanity with complete devotion.

Later on, Dr Sania Nisthar also visited Ehsas Registration Centre, situated at Gulgasht Colony, where she met women visitors and the staff. She said 490 Ehsas Registration Centres were operational across the country where registration process was in progress with rapid pace.

She said the Ehsas survey had been completed. The persons, failed to avail registration during the recently completed survey, could get themselves registered through the registration centres.