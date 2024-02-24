Newly elected MPs from Balochistan call on Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP):Newly elected members of provincial and national assemblies from Balochistan on Saturday called on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif.

PML-N Balochistan President Jaffar Khan Mandokhail led the delegation of the candidates. Speaking on this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that an atmosphere of stability was being developed in the country because of concerted efforts.

He said that collective efforts would be made for development and prosperity of Pakistan and Balochistan and added that there was a need to give priority to the country’s interests over personal interests.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to forming of the government in Balochistan were also discussed.

The delegation consisted of Jamal Shah Kakar, Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir, Jam Kamal, Nawab Changez Khan Mari and others.