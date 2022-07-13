MWMC completes treatment process after Eid clean up operation

MULTAN, Jul 13 (APP): Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has completed the treatment process after Eid’s cleanliness operation. Significantly eco-friendly measures have been taken at the company’s temporary storage points and landfill site.

The treatment and disinfection process remained to continue till last night.

Multan Waste Management Company CEO Ameer Hassan visited various points and reviewed the treatment measures. Talking on the occasion, he said that all SOPs were being implemented for treatment and disinfection.

He said that a huge amount of phenyl and lime had been poured at 16 temporary storage points set up in the city for the collection of sacrificial animal offals.

Ameer Hassan said that all measures had been taken to control the pollution at the landfill sites and the trenches dug for the remains of sacrificial animals have been covered with lime and a thick layer of soil has been laid upon by the bulldozers and in this way, all the waste will be dissolved through a chemical process.