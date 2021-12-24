Muttahida Ulema Board decides to exclude extremism material from textbooks

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that important consultation has been completed with the Muttahida Ulema Board regarding textbooks.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday he said that it was decided that curriculum will be reviewed and any irrelevant material related to extremism would be excluded.

He said that presently as many as 307 textbooks had been reviewed adding that the decision on rest of the books would be made during the next week.

Ashrafi said that on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Christmas greetings being extended with the Christian community. He said that the events are also being organized in the country in connection with the Christmas.

Expressing sorrow and regret over the Sialkot tragedy, Ashrafi said that killing of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in Pakistan was a great misfortune which brought bad name.

He said that Islam does not allow any such heinous act. He said the the courts should also decide such cases as soon as possible so that the justice should be provided adding that guilty should also be punished accordingly.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan’s stance over Afghan peace was globally acknowledged as well as the foreign ministers of the member countries during the recent meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Islamabad had also appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that as a result of the OIC meeting, the problems of Afghans would be solved soon adding that the peace would prevail in Afghanistan.