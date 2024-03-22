Murad Ali Shah strongly condemns attack on security forces

Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI, Mar 22 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned the suicide attack on a convoy of security forces in DI Khan.
In his statement issued here Friday, he condoled with the bereaved families of martyred soldiers.
The Chief Minister said that they stood shoulder to shoulder with the families in this hour of grief.
He also paid tributes to the martyred soldiers.

