MQM-P supported no-confidence move for betterment of urban Sindh: Amin

KARACHI, Apr 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque Wednesday said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) supported the no-confidence motion against the former prime minister keeping in view of the betterment of urban Sindh.

Addressing an Iftar dinner arranged by Qasba Aligarh Town, Orangi, he said former prime minister Imran Khan used to term the MQM leadership the most sophisticated people, but later he called them “traitors and terrorists”.

“When the ousted prime minister had visited the MQM Markaz before the vote of confidence, he did not discuss any foreign conspiracy,” Amin-ul-Haque added.

He said the MQM-P had always taken decisions keeping in view the betterment of people of Karachi and Hyderabad. Its leadership signed an agreement with the Pakistan Peoples Party for the people’s relief and not for any ministry or governorship.

Under the agreement, he claimed, the MQM-P was accepted as the sole representative of urban Sindh, while the Sindh Local Government Act would be strengthened and mayors given full powers.

He said a committee would be set up for implementation of the urban qouta in government jobs. It would be ensured that the jobs from grade 1 to 15 were provided to locals of Karachi in federal and provincial government departments working in the megalopolis, he added.

Amin-ul-Haque said through the agreement it was also decided that fake domicile holders would not be given jobs in Karachi.

He said the timely completion of federally funded development projects in Karachi would also be ensured. The budgetary allocation of K-IV project had been raised and the project would be completed in October next year while KCR would be made part of CPEC.