Minister for Railways acknowledges healthcare transformation during visit to RGH

RAWALPINDI, Sep 26 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Communications & Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar paid a visit to the Railway General Hospital (RGH) here on Tuesday and emphasized improving health facilities there.

During this visit, significant discussions and achievements were highlighted. Dr. Omer Awwab Khan, CEO of Teaching Hospitals, presented the details of the public-private partnership established between Riphah and Pakistan Railways. This partnership, widely recognized for its prestige, has been instrumental in advancing healthcare services.

Dr. Arbaz Waleed, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PRH (Pakistan Railway Hospital), provided insights into the transformative journey of the hospital. He emphasized how IIMCT has played a pivotal role in elevating the hospital’s services. This transformation was achieved through strategic infrastructure enhancements and the incorporation of critical facilities such as Cardiology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Dialysis, ICU, HDU, and more.

Dr. Waleed also shared the hospital’s ambitious roadmap for infrastructure development with the minister. This roadmap outlines strategic plans and upcoming projects that will further elevate healthcare services in the region.

Minister for Railways expressed his deep appreciation for the enduring and productive partnership between Riphah and Pakistan Railways. He lauded the relentless efforts undertaken by the administration of Riphah Health Services and IIMCT, emphasizing the remarkable steps taken to enhance the Railway General Hospital in Rawalpindi.

Furthermore, Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar proposed extending the administrative control of IIMCT to encompass other hospitals within the Pakistan Railway network. This proposal is rooted in the proven success of the existing model and aims to further improve healthcare accessibility and quality across the railway system.