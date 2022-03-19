‘Mera Pakistan – Mera Ghar’ scheme a revolutionary step of PTI government: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, Mar 19 (APP): State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said that Prime Minister’s low cost housing scheme ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ was a revolutionary step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He was addressing the two-day ‘ Mera Pakistan – Mera Ghar’ mela held here at the circle club under

the aegis of State Bank of Pakistan. Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqar was also present.

He said that low cost housing scheme was a scheme which was providing an opportunity to low income

groups to have their own homes.

He said that all banks were providing loans on easy installments for purchasing and construction

of homes from 5 to 10 marla.



He said that banks had so far disbursed Rs 56 billion loans to applicants while loans of Rs 150 billion

had been approved.



He said that commercial banks had so far received applications of Rs 350 billion loans from people.

He said the government had also provided a subsidy of Rs 4 billion on loans which had yet disbursed.



He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised of providing 5 million homes but now the limits

had crossed and hundreds of thousands people from low income groups were availing the low cost

housing scheme and constructing their homes.



The state minister said the population of the country was increasing day by day, hence we should

had to take the steps to fulfill their basic needs.



He said that all departments concerned including banks were working hard to make the low income

housing scheme successful; however, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir had played a

key role in the scheme.



He said the SBP Governor and his teams performed well in COVID-19 pandemic due to which the

industrial sector was flourishing in the country.



He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a ‘Mera Pakistan- Mera Ghar’ scheme as a

movement for which he deserved tribute.



He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was heading a meeting every Thursday during which

necessary directions were being issued to banks, NAPHDA, housing sector and stakeholders

of the construction industry.



State Minister Farrukh Habib said that in December 2020, the disbursement in low cost housing

loans was zero but today, the disbursement was crossing over Rs 56 billion after 13 months.



He said that loans of Rs 4 to 5 billion were being disbursed to applicants during every week.

He lauded the role of SBP Governor in the scheme.



He said that industry was flourishing; exports were on upward trend while the country was gaining

sustainable economic growth. He said that modern technology in banking as well as other sectors

had eased life and now the people performed their routine matters through Apps by sitting at their

homes.



He said that presently, the economic activities of Rs 7000 billion were in progress in the country

by the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Board of Revenue and millions of new job

opportunities were created.



State Minister Farrukh Habib appealed to the SBP, NAPHDA, commercial banks and other stakeholders

to increase their outreach so that maximum people could avail opportunities of low cost housing scheme.

On the occasion, the organizer said that two-day ‘Mera Pakistan- Mera Ghar Mela’ was being organized

by the State Bank of Pakistan on March 19 and 20 daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



All banks, developers and builders had set up their stalls in the fair for the provision of awareness

to people about the scheme.