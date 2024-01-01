Mengal to challenge nomination rejection in court

QUETTA, Jan 01 (APP): Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, Chief of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), said on Monday that he would challenge the rejection of its nomination papers for the upcoming polls in the court.

The party has decided to challenge the rejection of nomination papers both at the election tribunal and the Supreme Court, he said in a press conference at Quetta Press Club.

Sajid Tareen Advocate, Prince Musa Jan, Agha Hassan Baloch were prominent others who accompanied by the party chief.

Stressing the need for providing level playing field to all parties, he said BNP believes in pursuing the rights of the Baloch people through Parliament.

“Public must be given rights to choose political figures of their choices through democratic process,” he maintained.