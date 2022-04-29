Maulana Tariq Jameel leads Dua for nation’s progress, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel on Thursday led collective Dua (prayer) for the progress and prosperity of the nation, Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah in a prayer function organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with Shab-e-Qadr.

Moulana Jameel, on the occasion highlighted the importance of Shab e Qadr in the light of the Quranic verses and sayings of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Addressing a prayer function, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the nations which did not pursue its ideology were doomed.

He said that Pakistan which came into being on 27th Ramazan was to become a welfare state, on the pattern of the state of Madinah.

He said people should pray today that we become a great nation.