March 23, the guardian of concept of Pakistan: Minister Social Welfare

PESHAWAR, Mar 23 (APP):Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, has said that March 23 is the guardian of the concept of Pakistan and a day to renew our pledge for the establishment of an Islamic welfare state.

In his special message on the occasion of Pakistan Day on Sunday, the provincial minister extended his congratulations to the entire nation and reiterated that March 23 signifies the commitment to the idea of Pakistan and the determination to establish an Islamic welfare state.

On this auspicious day, the Muslims of British India, inspired by Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of selfhood and self-determination, pledged under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve an independent state.