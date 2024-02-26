Liquor supplier arrested, 312 bottles recovered

RAWALPINDI, Feb 26 (APP) :District police have arrested a man accused of supplying supplies in the Wah Cantt area, here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman the accused identified as Yusuf, was involved in liquor supply. The police team arrested the accused and recovered 312 bottles of liquor.

The vehicle used by the accused has also been taken into possession by the police.

SP Pothohar Nasir Nawaz lauded the police operation and instructed increased vigilance on criminals involved in inducing drugs into youth.