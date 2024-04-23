LESCO collects over Rs 4.48m from 104 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, Apr 23 (APP): Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 4.48 million from 104 dead defaulters in all the five districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara – on the 204th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 204th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.61 million from 15 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1.58 million from 13 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.43 million from 18 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.30 million from 13 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.39 million from 18 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.19 million from 07 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.36 million from 16 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.62 million from 04 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 204 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs 2.88 billion outstanding dues from 100,426 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 425.95 million from 14,603 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 673.99 million from 12,996 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 380.82 million from 11,241 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 159.37 million from 5,900 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 232.82 million from 8,684 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 424.19 million from 11,742 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 186.69 million from 16,061 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 396.96 million from 19,199 defaulters in Kasur Circle