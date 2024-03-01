Election day banner

LDA demolishes several illegal construction

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its ongoing crackdown against illegal construction, demolished and sealed several structures and properties here on Friday.
On the directions of the Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the team took action in Ferozepur road areas, Johar Town, Nasheman Iqbal and Controlled Area.
An illegal commercial hall, service station, workshop, shops, double story building and some other illegal structures were demolished while more than 25 shops were sealed.
The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, Director Town Planning IV and Director Town Planning VII, while the properties seized/demolished had multiple notices issued against them.

