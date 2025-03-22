KP Govt decides digitization of public services

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 22 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, keeping in view modern-day requirements and public convenience, has decided to digitize the entire process of delivering public services across the province.

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, a Digital Public Services Catalogue has been devolved to facilitate the online provision of public services.

Currently, the catalogue includes 106 public services from 26 departments, while the government has decided to incorporate all remaining services into this digital platform as well. In this regard, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat has issued a directive to all administrative secretaries, instructing them to submit relevant data for the inclusion of their departmental services in the digital catalogue.

The official communication highlights that currently only 29.55% of public services are digitized. However, under the Chief Minister’s good governance policy, there is a pressing need to digitize all remaining services to enhance public convenience. Departments have been directed to share data on their respective services to be added to the central catalogue.

The Digital Public Services Catalogue will act as a centralized repository of all public services offered by provincial departments. It aims to significantly ease citizen access to various government services, enabling people to avail them online from the comfort of their homes.

The letter further notes that without digitization, the provision of public services remains complex, often leading to delays, inefficiencies, and difficulties for citizens.

The digital catalogue is positioned as a direct tool for ensuring public welfare and convenience, while also improving service delivery and departmental performance. In the next phase, the catalogue will be integrated with the “Dastak Platform”, further expanding its reach and efficiency.