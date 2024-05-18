KP Governor calls for steps to provide assistance to Pakistani students in Bishkek

Information Secretary, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi

PESHAWAR, May 18 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed concern over the harassment of Pakistani students in Bishkek and called for steps to protect them.
He expressed concern over violence against Pakistani students and urged Pakistani embassy in Kyrgyzstan to provide needed help and assistance to Pakistani in Bishkek.
He also advised Pakistanis to remain in their hostels, avoid public places and protect themselves from mobs till normalization of situation.

APP/mds/

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services