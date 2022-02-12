Khusro Bakhtiar meets CM

LAHORE, Feb 12 (APP):Federal Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday and discussed overall political situation and development of South Punjab.

MNA from Layyah Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar, MPA Shahab-ud-din and Lala Muhammad Tahir were also present.

The chief minister said that the promises made with the people of Southern Punjab were being fulfilled. Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card was providing free of cost treatment facilities to the people of Layyah and DG Khan.

He said funds of Rs. 200 billion allocated for Southern Punjab has been ring-fenced and now the development projects of Southern Punjab will be completed with this development budget.

The secretaries of South Punjab Secretariat have been empowered in development and other financial matters, he added. The setting up of Southern Punjab Secretariat in Multan will benefit the people of the area including Layyah.

The chief minister said that mega projects in Southern Punjab will be completed on priority basis in a transparent manner as Nishtar Hospital-II in Multan will soon be opened for the public. A 200-bed hospital will also be established in Layyah, he added.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar lauded the CM’s vision of composite development for Southern Punjab.

MNA Malik Niaz Ahmad said that District Development Package will change the destiny of backward areas. MPA Shahab-ud-Din said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has a real spirit to serve the people.

MPA Lala Muhammad Tahir said that the era of real development in Punjab has now started.

The participants of the meeting congratulated Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for issuing Sehat Card to serve the need of 73 percent population of Punjab.