Kashmiris staged protest camp in front of EU External Action Service in Brussels

MIRPUR ( AJK ) :Aug 04 (APP): A protest camp on Thursday staged in front of European External Action Service (EU foreign Ministry) at Brussels, the capital of Belgium to mark Aug 5 as Kashmir Day.

The event was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) in connection with day of 5th August 2019, when Indian government annulled special status of Jammu and Kashmir and imposed lockdown in the occupied Kashmir, a message reaching from Brussels said.

Situation became severe in the occupied land as a number of Kashmiri leaders and political workers were arrested in the occupied territory.

Many of the Kashmiris and Pakistanis based in Europe and European supporters as well attended the gathering in Brussels in order to condemn Indian atrocities against innocent people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Participants of the gathering also expressed their solidarity with the oppressed people.

On the occasion, Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed said, purpose of the protest camp is to highlight the brutalities against the people of Kashmir committed and other illegal acts in the occupied Kashmir conducted by the Indian authorities.

He called for end of atrocities in the illegally occupied Kashmir especially violence against the Kashmiri women and children.

Chair of KC-EU and other participants of the gathering in Brussels asked the international community including UN and EU to play their role for ending atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions giving the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

They also called for withdrawal of occupation forces, an end to its state terrorism, end of genocidal repression, rape, gang-rape, torture, and degrading treatment of Kashmiri men, women, and children. He also demanded easy physical access of international human right organization to the occupied Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed also called for unconditionally release of all detained Kashmiris including political figures in connection with resistance to the Indian occupation.

Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed and other participants also expressed serious concerns on the deteriorating health condition of the illegally imprisoned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Yasin Malik was shifted to a hospital after his worsened health condition in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail few days ago. He was on an indefinite hunger strike since July 22 to protest against the unfair trial in the cases registered against him. Yasin Malik demanded to be allowed to appear before the court of law and give response to the fake allegations.

Chairman of KC-EU) urged world’s human loving nations, human rights organizations and international community to take serious notice of declining health of Yasin Malik.

Life of Yasin Malik is in danger and his health has been declined due to hunger strike and Indian pressure on him, Ali Raza Syed said.

He asked European Union to take serious and immediate action and send its specially delegation to Inda in order to prevent threats to the life of Yasin Malik. Indian authorities should be pressurized to accept the demands of Yasin Malik and release him without any delay.

It is moral duty of international community to compel India to provide justice to Yasin Malk. Kashmir Council EU also wrote letters to UN and EU authorities asking them to take swift and serious notice of critical health and fair demand of Yasin Malik. The EU delegation should also examine the hardships facing by other Kashmiri prisoners in the Indian jails.

During the Brussels’s protest camp on Thursday, Chairman KC-EU also handed over a memorandum to an official of European Union External Action Service asking for EU’s role in prevention of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The memorandum also urged European Union to use its good offices for early release of Yasin Maliik, Khurram Pervaiz, Ahsan Unto and other Kashmiri prisoners.

Ali Raza Syed also expressed grave concerns over the hardships of Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Mussarrat Alim Butt and other Kashmiri prisoners in the Indian prisons.

He said, Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in Tihar and other Jails have been deprived of their basic rights. Chairman KC-EU also demanded for a notice of the severe situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir and particularly conditions of noted Kashmiri prisoners including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Mussarrat Alim Butt and human rights activists Khurram Parvez and Ahsan Untoo and the Kashmiri journalists.

Ali Raza Syed also asked the international community to play its role for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir and said, participation of the Kashmiri leadership in all round of the peace process on Kashmir should be ensured.

