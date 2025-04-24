Japanese Ambassador visits Gilani House, meets MNA Ali Musa Gilani

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Apr 24 (APP):The Japanese Ambassador, Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi, visited Gilani House in Multan Thursday evening where he met with Member of National Assembly Syed Ali Musa Gilani, the son of Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani.

During their meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen further bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan.

The discussions focused on enhancing technical expertise in agriculture and other sectors in South Punjab. Prominent business personalities from Multan, including Mian Aamir Naseem, Mian Rahman Naseem, Mian Faisal Hamid, Khawaja Muhammad Younus, and Khawaja Muhammad Anees, were also present.

Ali Musa Gilani emphasized that Japan and Pakistan have strong trade ties. He suggested that technical expertise in agriculture could boost regional development. Gilani highlighted Multan’s potential for growth in various sectors through mutual cooperation.

The Japanese Ambassador expressed his commitment to further strengthening ties between the two countries. He praised Multan’s cultural heritage and historical significance, saying he is delighted to visit the city and experienced the warm hospitality of its people.

This meeting showcased the potential for enhanced collaboration between Japan and Pakistan, particularly in agriculture and technical expertise.