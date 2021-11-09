Iqbal shows the Muslims of the subcontinent a destination in a gloom and darkness: CM GB

GILGIT, Nov 09 (APP):Allama Muhammad Iqbal showed the Muslims of the subcontinent a destination in a gloom and darkness, said Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid in his special message on the occasion of Iqbal Day.

He said that “today the whole nation paying homage on the occasion of the birthday of Allama Iqbal, the thinker of Islam and poet of the East.

He said that Iqbal thoughts light the lamp of hope that indicated the destination and its path. He further added that the state of Pakistan came into being as the interpretation of Allama Iqbal’s dream.

Khalid Khurshid said that through his poetry Allama Iqbal always spoke of the unity and harmony of Muslim.

“We are still facing the same problems that Allama Iqbal pointed out years ago”he said. Khalid Khursheed said that according to the ideology of Allama Iqbal, Pakistan should be recognized in the world as a welfare developed state.He said that Allama Iqbal’s thoughts and ideas were a great beacon for the younger generation.