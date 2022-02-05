Int’l community must hold India accountable for its human rights violations in IIOJK: Azam Swati

LAHORE, Feb 05 (APP): Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has said that international community must hold India accountable for its human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his tweet on Saturday, he said that Pakistan would continue to raise voice against oppression and barbarism on innocent Kashmiris by the Indian army and would remain unshakeable in expressing solidarity with its Kashmiri brethren.

To salute the unwavering resolve of Kashmiri people in their valorous struggle for seeking right of self determination, Pakistan Railways had launched a Kashmir Solidarity campaign, he added.

Special posters highlighting legitimate and inalienable rights of Kashmiri people and the Indian atrocities had been displayed in railway stations across the country to reaffirm Pakistan’s firm support to Kashmiri people in their just cause of freedom.