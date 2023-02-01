Interim KP CM assigns portfolios to 14 ministers

PESHAWAR, Feb 01 (APP): The caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, here, on Wednesday assigned portfolios to 14 ministers of his cabinet with immediate effects.

According to a notification by the administration department, Masood Shah was assigned the portfolio of Establishment, Administration Department and Inter-Provincial Coordination; Halim Qasoria Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock; Shahid Khattak Transport, IT, Science and Technology; and Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaisar Law, Justice, Human Rights, Higher Education and Parliamentary Affairs, Archives.

Muhammad Ali Shah was awarded the portfolio of Communication and Works; Barkat Nawaz Forestry Wildlife and Environment; Manzoor Afridi Excise and Taxation and Labour; Adnan Jalil Industries, Revenue and Technical Education; Muhammad Ghufran Minerals; Hamid Shah Planning and Development, Public Health Engineering; Shafiullah Khan Prisons and Housing; Sawal Nazir Local Govt, Election; Fazal Elahi Food, Irrigation and Taj Muhammad Afridi Relief and Resettlement Department.

The rest of the departments’ portfolios would be with the caretaker chief minister.