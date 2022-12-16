Inaugural ceremony for establishment of CUI Quetta Campus held

Quetta, Dec 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch on Friday reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to promote scientific and technical education in the country.

The minister was speaking at the inaugural ceremony for the establishment of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Quetta Campus, held here at the premises of Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Complex.

Dr Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Syed Hussain Abidi, Chairman of PCSIR, Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Rector CUI, Mir Farooq Langove, JS MoST, Dr Jan Muhammad Baloch, VC of Turbat University, Dr Sajida Noreen, VC of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Dr Shafiq ur Rehman, VC of Balochistan University, Prof. Naeem Shahwani, Dean BUITEMS and several official and, political dignitaries were also present.

The minister highlighted that the promotion of scientific and technical education was the top priority of the present government, particularly for the Balochistan region.

“The establishment of CUI Campus at Quetta will play a vital role in enabling our younger generation to compete at national and international level in the field of science and technology”, he said.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the PCSIR chairman and the CUI rector for extending their full cooperation in implementing the noble cause.

Hassan also assured his full support for budget allocation so that the campus could be functional by March 2023.

He also highlighted his recent initiatives, after taking the charge as federal minister, for the progress and prosperity of Balochistan community, especially educational scholarship scheme.

He announced the house hiring facilities for the employees of PCSIR and PSTC, Quetta and a special budget amounting to Rs 20 million will be allocated for the purpose.

Moreover, fee concession for the students of PSTC, Quetta shall be considered at an appropriate level and shall be announced in due course of time.

In addition, the minister announced the installation of Solar Tube Well in the premises of PSTC Campus from his own grant.

The parliamentary secretary, in her speech, also highlighted the role of higher education and hoped that with the establishment of new campus here, the Balochistan youth would be able to prove their abilities in the field of science and technology, in general and development of the country, in particular.

The PCSIR chairman, in his welcome speech, assured his full cooperation for the progress of the province, and the CUI rector also assured that the new campus “will be at par with other campuses of the country”.