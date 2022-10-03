IK tried to isolate Pakistan internationally: Gilani

MULTAN, Oct 03 (APP): Former Prime Minister and central leader Pakistan People’s Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Monday that Imran Khan tried to isolate Pakistan from rest of the world.

While talking to media persons along with Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement Moulana Fazal ur Rehman, at Jamia Qasim ul Aloom, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani recalled when he was prime minister, he used to receive ciphers. It is a routine matter, however Imran Khan played on this issue and tried to isolate Pakistan from the rest of the world.

Describing his purpose to visit Qasim ul Aloom, Syed Yusuf Raza Gillan remarked that he came to seek formal support from Moulana Fazal ur Rehman. Although, being chief of PDM, Moulana Fazal ur Rehman was supporting PDM’s candidate Ali Musa Gillani in bye elections in NA 157.

Responding to a question, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani observed that foreign funding case was very much clear. PTI concealed bank accounts. PTI always leveled allegations on others, however foreign funding proved against itself (PTI), said Gilani.

To another question, Gilani remarked that IK should not discuss the issue of appointment of Army Chief. It is a prestigious office and development will occur as per law, he added.

Responding to a question about PML N support towards PPP candidate in Bye Elections in NA 157, Gilani maintained that PML-N was actively supporting PDM candidate in the bye elections.

About inflation, Gilani remarked that the state was bound to honour international agreements. PTI made agreements and the incumbent government of PDM had to honor the pledges. PDM government took difficult decisions by putting its popularity at stake in the better interest of the country, he said.

Talking on the occasion, Moulana Faza ur Rehman stated that there was consensus among PDM to support the runner up party in bye-elections. He however said that JUI F and all parties of PDM were supporting Syed Ali Musa Gilani.

The appointment of Army Chief will be done as per constitution and PM will decide it on merit by following the law, said Fazal ur Rehman. Fazal ur Rehman. He however, added that Imran Khan should not dictate on that matter.

The general elections will be held on time as the incumbent government will complete its term, he expressed.

To query, Moulana Fazal ur Rehman stated that Rana Sanaullah was also ready to respond to the long march’s call by PTI.

About the Bill related to transgenders, Moulana Fazal ur Rehman stated that the Parliament would make amendments in the Bill after removing faults in its. It will be made as per the teachings of islam, both the leaders, Gilani and Fazal ur Rehman maintained.