“I will not do vindictive politics like Imran Khan”: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE, Jul 13 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday said that if the party had permitted him then he would have resigned and contested the by-election.

While addressing a press conference at Model Town here after meeting with Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, President Peoples Party South Punjab, he said, “Our alliance is not for making the government but rather uniting together for the country and the nation. We did not unite for doing politics but to save the state.”

Hamza Shehbaz said that heaps of garbage were found in the streets and the corners, in the past four years, but cleanliness remained exemplary across Punjab including Lahore on Eid-ul-Azha.

“We worked for the welfare of the masses without cabinet. We formulated a programme to provide subsidized flour and also provide 100 unit free electricity for the first time in the history of the country,” he added.

The chief minister said that Imran Niazi did not do anything himself and went to the Election Commission on the matter of providing free electricity and got stay order on it. Imran Niazi sold the watches from the Taushakhana given by the friendly countries, he added.

He said, “Our alliance will obtain popularity and we will attain success on 20 seats on July 17. We will not do vindictive politics like Imran Niazi after getting victory and we have to improve the national economy by working jointly. We made such decisions whose political price has to be paid. Now time has come to give the masses complete benefit for reduction in the prices of petroleum product.”

He thanked Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for supporting and standing with them.

He said that havoc was played with the province in the name of ‘Waseem Akram plus’.

Farah Gogi and Ahsan Jameel looted Punjab ruthlessly, he said and added that Imran Niazi wanted to create unrest under the guise of his false politics.

“We will not leave any stone unturned in making the people prosperous by uniting with our allies. No single party can change the destiny of the country and we all have to work together. We will have to do away with hatred in order to take the country forward. I appreciate Imran Niazi as he is liar number one. Everything will become clear and transparent on July 17,” he added.

Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood said that he had met with Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and under his able leadership also met with their PML-N friends. He further disclosed, “We gave a final shape to the strategy with regard to the 17th July by-elections.” Both the parties had complete homogeneity in this regard, he added.

Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood hoped to give good results by uniting together in the by-elections of South Punjab. A great amount of effort would be required to rectify the shortcomings created in the last four years in the country, he said. “We made a consensus opinion that we have to think for the country collectively and put politics aside,” he stated.

Earlier, CM Hamza Shahbaz met with the PPP leader Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation and finalizing joint strategy with regard to by-elections came under discussion. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Kh. Ahmad Hasaan, Kh. Salman Rafique, Kh. Imran Nazir, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Makhdoom Usman Ahmad and other personalities were also present on this occasion.